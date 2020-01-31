COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the school record holder for most receptions in a career no longer on the team, Ohio State will need to find a player to fill a meaningful void.

K.J. Hill, who finished his Ohio State career with 201 receptions, will be playing on Sundays once fall rolls around. His departure leaves an open spot at the H-back position, and Hill’s backup, Jaelen Gill, may be primed to take the leap in 2020.

“It’s definitely a blessing being able to learn from a guy like [Hill], especially being able to learn from him the past two years,” Gill said. “Just helping him, incorporating a lot of things in my game, whether it’s on the field or off the field, whether it’s in the film room, just teaching me ways and the little things to get better. And I definitely think just having him in the room, having coach [Brian Hartline] and guys like that, just having them just help me in the future.”