The 6-foot-9, 230-pounder out of Houston played in 26 games this season for Ohio State and started in two games. He averaged three points per game and 1.7 rebounds in limited action.

Ohio State forward Jaedon LeDee is entering the transfer portal with plans of transferring out of Ohio State. BuckeyeGrove.com has confirmed his intentions to enter the portal and the news was first reported by Bill Landis of The Athletic .

Jaedon LeDee (Fr., F, Houston) has notified the @OhioStateHoops staff of his intentions to transfer. "Jaedon is a terrific young man. We appreciate the contribution he made to our team and wish him the best going forward." --Chris Holtmann, head coach of the Buckeyes

LeDee’s best outings for the Buckeyes were a 16-point games against Purdue-Fort Wayne and Purdue. LeDee also had a big game against South Carolina State where he had 12 points and six rebounds in an Ohio State win.



Ohio State really showed how thin it was at the forward position during the suspension to Kaleb Wesson with only Kyle Young, Andre Wesson and LeDee stepping into that role. Even with that, LeDee seemed to be the odd man out when head coach Chris Holtmann shortened his rotation during the NCAA Tournament and it appeared that a transfer was a likely outcome for LeDee.

As a recruit, LeDee was the No. 78 player in the nation in the class of 2018 and picked the Buckeyes out of close to two-dozen offers.

LeDee will have four years to play three years of eligibility after sitting out the mandated NCAA transfer year unless he is granted a waiver for immediate eligibility.

The departure will give the Buckeyes another scholarship to work with for either the class of 2019 or to hold on to for the class of 2020. The Buckeyes also could opt to use this spot for a graduate transfer for the upcoming season and then look to use it on a high school product after the conclusion of the 2020 season.