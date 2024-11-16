Jaeden Ricketts, 2026 in-state wide receiver, commits to Ohio State

Recruiting is a non-stop business and there aren't many places in the country that do it at the level Ohio State does. Keeping up with the Buckeyes' recruiting efforts is a full-time job and Dotting the 'Eyes is doing its best to keep you up to date with The Inside Stuff, the Ohio State recruiting notebook on Rivals.com.

COLUMBUS—Ohio State has added its second 2026 commitment as Pataskala wideout Jaeden Ricketts has committed to the Buckeyes.

At 6-foot and 193 pounds, the local speedster earned an offer after camping with the Buckeyes in June. A track star at Pataskala's Watkins Memorial High School, Ricketts already holds a number of track records at the school despite only heading into his junior year. He's been clocked at 10.88 in the 100-meter and 22.03 in the 200.

Brian Hartline's history on the recruiting trail has been second to none, and it's telling when an in-state prospect earns a Buckeye offer prior to the start of his junior year. Ricketts was at the Shoe for the opener against Akron. He holds additional offers from Illinois, Toledo, Bowling Green, and others.