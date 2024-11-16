Jaeden Ricketts, 2026 in-state wide receiver, commits to Ohio State

Recruiting is a non-stop business and there aren't many places in the country that do it at the level Ohio State does. Keeping up with the Buckeyes' recruiting efforts is a full-time job and Dotting the 'Eyes is doing its best to keep you up to date with The Inside Stuff, the Ohio State recruiting notebook on Rivals.com.
COLUMBUS—Ohio State has added its second 2026 commitment as Pataskala wideout Jaeden Ricketts has committed to the Buckeyes.
At 6-foot and 193 pounds, the local speedster earned an offer after camping with the Buckeyes in June. A track star at Pataskala's Watkins Memorial High School, Ricketts already holds a number of track records at the school despite only heading into his junior year. He's been clocked at 10.88 in the 100-meter and 22.03 in the 200.
Brian Hartline's history on the recruiting trail has been second to none, and it's telling when an in-state prospect earns a Buckeye offer prior to the start of his junior year. Ricketts was at the Shoe for the opener against Akron. He holds additional offers from Illinois, Toledo, Bowling Green, and others.
JAEDEN RICKETTS AS A PROSPECT
On the field, speed is the first thing that comes to mind. Ricketts started at wide receiver as a freshman and is one of the fastest players in the state regardless of class. He's also played in the secondary and on special teams. He showed plenty while camping over the last two summers as Brian Hartline and Devin Jordan were impressed by more than just his wheels.
Ricketts is the second wide receiver commitment for the Buckeyes in 2026 as he joins five-star Chris Henry Jr. It's still plenty early in the process, but the expectation is for Hartline to bring in at least four talented wideouts by the time the class is wrapped up. Other names to watch include Florida's Jabari Brady and California's Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. The latter is a teammate of Henry Jr.'s at the powerhouse Mater Dei program. Both of the Cali wideouts were in town for the 2024 opener against Akron.