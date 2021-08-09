Jacoby enters the transfer portal

The Ohio State Buckeyes are a week into fall practice but that does not mean that the transfer portal is slowing down as it was learned on Monday that class of 2019 offensive tackle Ryan Jacoby has entered the portal with the desire to find a clearer path to the field.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder is listed as a sophomore according to the official Ohio State roster and was going into his third year with the Ohio State program.

Jacoby committed to Ohio State in March of 2018 with offers from most of the Big Ten and as far away as Oregon on the West Coast and Boston College on the East Coast.

While at Ohio State, Jacoby was named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar as well as an Ohio State Scholar Athlete and an Academic All-Big Ten Conference honoree.

Jacoby redshirted for the 2019 season and was not credited with any offensive snaps in 2020 according to Pro Football Focus.

Jacoby joins players like Jameson Williams (Alabama) and Max Wray (Colorado) that have transferred before the start of the 2021 season for the Buckeyes. Ohio State has also been on the receiving end of the transfer portal with kicker Noah Ruggles (UNC) and linebacker Palaie Gaoteote (USC) but the Buckeyes are still awaiting for the linebacker to get word from the NCAA that his transfer eligibility is in order before putting him on scholarship.