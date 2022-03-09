Spring won’t officially have sprung until March 20, but it has unofficially sprung with the start of Ohio State spring ball on Tuesday.

That meant our first opportunity to see the players who have taken to the offseason strength and conditioning program with noticeable physical development – such as Jack Sawyer, Kamryn Babb and Emeka Egbuka, to name a few. And it meant our first look at who is starting the spring season atop the depth chart in position battles.

As for the future of Ohio State football, the start of spring ball also means that recruiting is ramping up with a bevy of visitors to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

On Tuesday’s first practice, a pair of east coast Ohio State targets in the 2024 class stood out in Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith.