ATLANTA – The Rivals Five-Star Challenge is not all about the class of 2020 with a handful of talented class of 2021 prospects mixed into the roster.

One of those talented underclassmen is Donovan Jackson, a Rivals100 offensive lineman from Houston. The nation’s No. 40 rated player checks in at 6-foot-4, 295-pounds and more than held his own during one of the nation’s premiere events that took place over the last several days.

Jackson already has close to 30 reported offers and that number surely will continue to rise as time goes on and teams really have a chance to do a deep dive into what makes Jackson such a special player.