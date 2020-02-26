INDIANAPOLIS – The journey from two-star recruit with just a pair of offers to the stage of the NFL Scouting Combine has been a wild one for Jonah Jackson. The offensive lineman only spent one year with the Buckeyes as a graduate transfer and made the most of his time within the Ohio State program.

That is not to say that Jackson did not make a name for himself while at Rutgers for the first part of his career. He was one of the most successful players on a Scarlet Knights team that had its fair share of struggles as Jackson was named an honorable mention Big Ten performer.

Last year saw Jackson build upon that as he was named to the first-team by the coaches and to the second-team by the media as part of Ohio State’s 13-1 team.

The struggles at Rutgers, the successes at Ohio State, all the players and coaches at both stops, all played a part in the development of Jackson as he now finds himself at the NFL Scouting Combine, stating his case to be drafted and continue his football career on the grandest of stages.

"It has been a blessing," Jackson said. "Actually, I think it was a year ago yesterday that I committed to Ohio State and crazy how much can happen in a year."

You would be hard pressed to find someone who puts the pads on who doesn't have the dream of taking the field as an NFL player, Jackson was no different. But he is in that rare place that many don't get to, standing right on the cusp with the draft just a few short months away.

"All my dreams are coming to fruition and this is something that I have dreamed about as a little kid, so this is awesome," Jackson continued.

The big-time interior lineman has seen it all with his career starting at Rutgers and ending at Ohio State. He is in the count of Ohio State's 11 players at the event, tied for second most of any school (LSU has 16) but Jackson is carrying the banner for two schools at this event.

"I definitely am repping both the Scarlet Knights and the Buckeyes," Jackson said.

Jackson is one of those players that really could do a lot to improve his stock as there is a wide range of predictions about where he might go in the draft. Many seem to think that he could come off the board early in day three (fourth round) but this week is critical with a lot of interior linemen looking to improve their stock.

When Ohio State was looking at Jackson, there was talk about him playing either guard or center, and while he settled in at guard and was a fixture at that spot, he has the ability to play anywhere on the interior line.

"Teams have talked about both positions, but wherever they need me, I am ready to go," Jackson said. "If they need me at quarterback or tackle, I will play wherever."

Ohio State fans only had the one year to watch Jonah play up close, they will remember him stepping right into the mix and locking down his position. What does Jackson feel that he does well?

"I’d say on the field being able to sustain blocks, being nasty, being tough, being a prick," Jackson joked. "And then off the field just being a leader, giving guidance to young guys, older guys, and just helping out every way I can."

It is difficult to leave a legacy in just one season but Jackson won't soon be forgotten.