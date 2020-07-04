BuckeyeGrove - C.J. Jackson hits game-winner as Big X wins first round TBT matchup

Big X began The Basketball Tournament with fewer former Ohio State players than it originally planned, but it was a Buckeye that got them the win in the first round.

One point away from the hitting the 78-point total designating a win in the Elam ending format, C.J. Jackson got his own miss and tossed in a mid-range floater that sealed the deal for Big X 79-74 against D2 Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

"The guys told me, 'Just be a little bit more aggressive, especially going down the stretch,'" Jackson said.

It turned out to be sound advice. Jackson finished with seven points on 3-of-8 shooting, but Big X’s prospects of a first-round win didn’t look great early on.

Ninth-seeded Big X entered the favorite against D2, a backup team replacing the Jackson Underdawgs due to a positive COVID-19 test. But it was D2 that jumped out early nonetheless.

Big X fell behind 15 points in the first half after a shaky start shooting, but it weathered the D2 storm to make it a game in the second half.

Jackson whipped a pass to Columbus, Ohio, Native and former Michigan State big man Nick Ward in transition for an easy dunk that gave Big X a 46-45 lead with four minutes left in the third quarter. It was their first lead since the game was 1-0.

Former Wisconsin standout Khalil Iverson put Big X ahead once again with a run-out dunk in the open floor early in the fourth quarter, but both teams traded blows as the lead changed several times in the final period.

For D2, former Florida Southern guard Kevin Capers poured in a game-high 25 points, but Ward scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half to help give Big X the ultimate edge.

"We're really playing Big Ten basketball if you really think about it. Physical basketball," Ward said.