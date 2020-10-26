Since becoming the first player to join Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class in February 2019, Jack Sawyer has worn many hats for the Buckeyes.

As a five star defensive end and the nation’s No. 8 prospect, he wears the hat of a potential star player in Columbus. As an Ohio native and leader, he’s been key in helping pitch the Buckeyes to numerous prospects that have joined him in his Ohio State pledge.

In this weekend’s Buckeye Bash, Sawyer wore the hat of host and tour guide for both future teammates and uncommitted four star safety Derrick Davis, who the class is hoping will be its next member.