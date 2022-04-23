Jack Sawyer leaves spring as Ohio State's main 'Jack' candidate

Jim Knowles loves Jack Sawyer’s toughness.

The Ohio State defensive coordinator loves the way the sophomore defensive end plays, loving his ability to snap back at him a bit too.

“I’m from Phlly, so I kind of like that,” Knowles said. “It’s kind of like, ‘OK, now we got a relationship.’”

Sawyer likes the way Knowles teaches, the responsibility the coordinator takes when players mess up, saying it’s not their fault, but his with how he’s teaching. He’s living up to the hype of being a “mad scientist” when it comes to X’s and O’s, but is an approachable teacher off the field.

Sawyer and Knowles together have high expectations with each other. And in the spring game, the defensive end showed it off a bit.

Sawyer lined up as Knowles’ Jack in Ohio State’s spring game, the defensive end and linebacker hybrid position, the wild card at the end of the Buckeyes’ defensive line that’s expected to do anything and everything at a moment's notice.

“You talk to offensive coaches and they always have to make different plans for three-down, four-down, whatever you are. Can you do both out of the same personnel? It starts there,” Knowles said of the Jack position .

“And then it goes to how to attack protections. Now, all of a sudden, once you got the guy moving around, you got them in different places, now you see how the offense adjusts to that and their schemes and you can come back with other things and counter in the passing game. That player’s productive in terms of the pass rush because I think they develop a mentality. They develop a mentality of being kind of a wild card, being a guy who makes plays.”

Knowles sees that in Sawyer: the 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end, who finished his freshman season with three sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

All Knowles needed was speed and short-space quickness, someone who can fit into tight spaces and make plays between the gaps, emphasizing in explosion and disruption anywhere he ends up.

It’s something Sawyer showed during the Buckeyes’ spring game, standing up on the end and rushing the quarterback one play before going out in coverage and trying to disrupt the receiver, something that wasn’t perfect, but is something that’s being worked on. Sawyer wasn't the only one at the position either, with Mitchell Melton, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Zach Harrison each getting reps at that end position.