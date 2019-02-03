Ohio State is on the board in the 2021 class and it is a big one, as Pickerington (Ohio) North defensive end Jack Sawyer has ended his recruiting process and committed to the Buckeyes. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore is one of Ohio's top prospects regardless of class and is making the early decision to stay home to play his college ball.

"I committed to the coaches on Saturday," Sawyer informed BuckeyeGrove.com.

A national recruit, Sawyer could have his pick of schools, but feels like he just knows where he wants to be.

"I just feel like there's no point in waiting," Sawyer continued. "I'm just ready to get to work. With coach Johnson and coach Day, it just makes it an easy decision for me. It's the best decision to make for my career."

Considered one of the nation's top prospects in his class, Sawyer gives the Buckeyes a monster start to the 2021 cycle and the staff was certainly excited to get the news from him on Saturday.

"It was really exciting," he said. "I just can't wait to get things rolling. I'm just stoked."

Sawyer was an all-state selection as a sophomore and held offers from Michigan, Penn State, and Notre Dame, among others.