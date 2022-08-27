“Learning a new defense, I just try to put my head down and really make sure I know where I'm supposed to be in every play and every package,” Sawyer said. “Just trying to tune up everything because you can get better at everything.”

He said No. 2 Ohio State’s defensive line room is progressing after a “tough” offseason with strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti . For himself, Sawyer said he wants to get the new defensive playbook down pat come the Buckeyes’ season opener against No. 5 Notre Dame Sept. 3.

Sawyer arrived at Ohio State in January 2021 heralded as a five-star recruit and the top-ranked weakside defensive end in the class of 2021.

“You just see it every day. Guys are just flying around. This defense has enabled us to fly around and make plays,” Sawyer said. “When you get a bunch of athletes like we have on our defensive side of the ball and unleash us pretty much, a bunch of good stuff happens.”

Sawyer played in all 13 games last season, recording as many tackles and three sacks. He said that he and the deep Buckeyes defensive line room are “flying off the ball” under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles

COLUMBUS -- Entering his second season in the Ohio State football program, Jack Sawyer has already noticed a difference in the new defense.

Sawyer and fellow five-star recruit J.T. Tuimoloau both flashed in their debut seasons in 2021, and the latter contributed 2.5 sacks and also appeared in each of Ohio State’s 13 contests.

Knowles has taken notice of Ohio State’s pair of sophomore defensive ends, saying “both of them can do anything” when on the field together or otherwise.

“They're both the consummate defensive lineman in terms of being active, athletic, but also big and strong,” Knowles said. “I think they're very similar, and you should expect to see them in a lot of different places and sometimes doing similar jobs.”

Both Sawyer and Tuimoloau take tips from their veteran defensive line teammates, such as fifth-year and captain Tyler Friday as well as fourth-year Zach Harrison. Within the new defense and alongside Sawyer, Tuimoloau said the talent in the room helps him find ways to better his skill set.

“It makes me better in every which way,” Tuimoloau said. “We always try to find a way that we all can get better and just go from there.”

Sawyer has received reps at the hybrid “Jack” position, a unique role within Knowles’ defense that plays both along the defensive line and can drop back in coverage like a linebacker.

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson said Sawyer has impressed among others at the “Jack” position, and he thinks it’ll have greater impact across the defense as a whole.

“I like what we're doing right now defensively. I think coach Knowles' got a great system,” Johnson said. “I like how he's allowed the guys who has the ability to play and use their ability. I think that's cool. I think that's what defense is all about.”

Standing 6-foot-4 and 267 pounds, Sawyer’s frame allows him to impose himself in any role he’s called upon. He added two quarterback hurries in addition to a forced fumble and pass break-up last season.

Sawyer likely could see an increased role along the Buckeyes’ defensive line — and he said he’s embracing just that. He said his message to younger teammates has been that college linemen “can’t get too high or too low,” and he’s eager to display his development come the start of the season.

“I just try to take it one day at a time with everything, and I think our whole unit is doing a good job of that as well with all the different packages and stuff we have,” Sawyer said. “I think we're all just attacking each and every day just focusing on that day and not looking ahead. I think it's done a good job of keeping us on track with everything.”