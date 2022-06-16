Jack Owens ‘learning on the fly’ in move to assistant at Ohio State

Jack Owens has more than two decades of college coaching experience, spending five years as a head coach at Miami (OH).

He’s assuming a different position as an assistant coach with the Buckeyes men’s basketball team, joining the program April 11 after mutually parting ways with the RedHawks after last season.

Owens said Ohio State and head coach Chris Holtmann can provide a way for him to contribute in the best way he can.

“When you're a head coach, every decision that come across the program or come across your desk, you're making that final call where here, Coach Holtmann, he's the guy and everyone's falling in line,” Owens said. “But as an assistant coach, just want to come here and obviously serve the best of my abilities as assistant coach and help the program move forward.”

Now with his family moved closer to Ohio State, Owens feels more at home on the Ohio State coaching staff. He’s spent time recruiting and getting to know his new players, even spending time at the Buckeyes’ team basketball camp last week.

Owens is plenty familiar with the Big Ten, having coached under current Purdue head coach Matt Painter for nine seasons. He said some of his mentors include Painter and Ricky Samuels, who is his former college coach at Eastern Illinois.

While he may just be getting familiar with the Ohio State program, Owens said Holtmann and the culture surrounding the program attracted him to the Buckeyes.

“We do have a great staff here. Everyone's on the same page,” Owens said. “Obviously, you want to be around good people. It starts right there and guys who do it the right way. Coach Holtmann definitely does that.”