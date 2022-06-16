Jack Owens ‘learning on the fly’ in move to assistant at Ohio State
Jack Owens has more than two decades of college coaching experience, spending five years as a head coach at Miami (OH).
He’s assuming a different position as an assistant coach with the Buckeyes men’s basketball team, joining the program April 11 after mutually parting ways with the RedHawks after last season.
Owens said Ohio State and head coach Chris Holtmann can provide a way for him to contribute in the best way he can.
“When you're a head coach, every decision that come across the program or come across your desk, you're making that final call where here, Coach Holtmann, he's the guy and everyone's falling in line,” Owens said. “But as an assistant coach, just want to come here and obviously serve the best of my abilities as assistant coach and help the program move forward.”
Now with his family moved closer to Ohio State, Owens feels more at home on the Ohio State coaching staff. He’s spent time recruiting and getting to know his new players, even spending time at the Buckeyes’ team basketball camp last week.
Owens is plenty familiar with the Big Ten, having coached under current Purdue head coach Matt Painter for nine seasons. He said some of his mentors include Painter and Ricky Samuels, who is his former college coach at Eastern Illinois.
While he may just be getting familiar with the Ohio State program, Owens said Holtmann and the culture surrounding the program attracted him to the Buckeyes.
“We do have a great staff here. Everyone's on the same page,” Owens said. “Obviously, you want to be around good people. It starts right there and guys who do it the right way. Coach Holtmann definitely does that.”
Ohio State will have more than a half-dozen new faces comprising its roster next season, including four incoming freshmen who rank in the top-66 of the 2022 Rivals150 and three veteran transfers.
Just like the new Buckeyes, Owens said he’s adjusting to a new setting as well. But getting early looks and building first impressions has Owens eager about what Ohio State can do despite losing key contributors.
“It's a transition,” Owens said. “I am transitioning with these guys, so learning on the fly as we go along. It's been pretty good but I think we have a good balance of guys in regards to guys returning, young guys who have added and experienced guys who have played in big-time college basketball.”
Along his coaching journey, Owens has been to 11 NCAA Tournaments. Holtmann has led the Buckeyes to a March Madness berth in each season the postseason has been held, but Ohio State has yet to advance to a Sweet 16 under him.
Owens said many factors affect success in the NCAA Tournament, such as matchups and injuries. In order for the Buckeyes to make the jump and advance farther, Owens said staying consistent is key.
“You got to put yourself in position because at the end of the day, you don't just start in an NCAA Tournament — you got to earn your ticket to go to the NCAA Tournament,” Owens said. “That's hard in itself, but when you get there, you got to make the most of it and obviously take care of business and hopefully you can advance.”
It’s still early in Owens’ arrival and summer workouts are only beginning, but Owens said he’s doing his homework on the Buckeyes. He’s impressed with the team’s collective grade-point average above 3.0 and the personal buy-in he’s seen so far.
Seeing potential among the players and their drive for improvement, Owens said he hopes to fulfill what’s expected of him at Ohio State: develop players.
“They're guys who show up every day, and they want to get better,” Owens said. “You have guys showing up who are hungry to get better and want to compete at a high level. That's what we need.”