J.T. Tuimoloau shows signs of potential stardom in Ohio State's new defense

J.T. Tuimoloau took us through one of the longest recruiting sagas of the past decade throughout 2020 and half of 2021.

It was a recruitment that came without controversy. But the Washington-based defensive end took about as long as he could have before finally committing to Ohio State on July 4 and enrolling soon afterward.

Tuimoloau, the No. 7-ranked overall player and No. 2-ranked strongside defensive end in the 2021 class, showed up on campus as a physical freak in regards to being a high school athlete. The first time seeing him in person, though, it was clear he had some work to do in order to match up with the size of the rest of the Buckeyes’ defensive linemen.

He walked side by side with Jack Sawyer into Ohio State’s athletics facility after an August practice. Sawyer had enrolled in January, and the eight-month legup that he had on Tuimoloau in the Buckeyes’ strength and conditioning program was easy to see in terms of size and muscle.

Tuimoloau was going to need time to prepare his body and build up his strength in order to be ready for the college level. Combined with not being adequately ready for the speed of the game going against former five- and four-star offensive linemen in practice, he was not going to see much early playing time.

Or not.

Instead, Tuimoloau quickly hit the ground running in Columbus. He played right away, logging 13 snaps in the season opener against Minnesota, 12 snaps against Oregon and 45 snaps against Tulsa. His 42 snaps against Rutgers in the season’s fifth game was the most of any Buckeyes defensive end that day. He totaled the fourth-most of any Ohio State defensive end (286) and finished with 3.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles-for-loss and 17 total tackles.

His immediate, smooth transition to the college game and his instant, sustained impact was a surprise for Ohio State coach Ryan Day and the rest of his staff. He was a five-star prospect and one of the highest-ranked players the Buckeyes had ever signed, but even the most dominant talents need time to adjust as freshmen.

“He didn't have a whole offseason. He didn't even have a summer,” Day said Tuesday. “That's probably one of the more unique ones we've had, although we've had a few in the last couple years. But he got here a week before training camps. And that was one of the concerns we shared with his family was that if you show up at the end of July, you're not gonna have a lot of time to prepare to get on the field. All you’re gonna have is August, and that's really hard.

“To his credit, he got on the field and played despite not having that lead-up time, which I don't think I've ever seen that before. So it says a lot about him. But now he's had a whole offseason – well, he hasn't had a whole offseason, but he's had seven weeks of winter conditioning, training. He's gotten stronger. And now he's kind of diving into the spring practice. So I think as we head into August, it'll be a whole year of work under his belt: the season and offseason, a spring, May and June, the summer, and I think he’ll look a lot different.”