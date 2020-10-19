With 20 commitments in this current class, the Buckeyes are down to just a few remaining targets in the 2021 cycle.

Arguably the top remaining senior on their big board, regardless of position, is five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau. Tuimoloau, who hails from Bellevue, Washington, has been a long-time target for Ohio State’s football program.

Tuimoloau is reserved and has not conducted a lot of interviews in his recruitment, but we did have a chance to speak with his uncle, Doc Aokuso. Aokuso spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his nephew’s interest in Ryan Day’s program, what he is looking for in a school and when he will likely sign his National Letter of Intent.

“J.T. has always been a fan of Ohio State and rightfully so,” Aokuso said. “Just being a guy playing the d-end position, and kind of the history and tradition with Ohio State in the past six years as far as the d-end position goes with the Bosa Brothers and Chase Young. It’s hard not to like them, you know what I mean?”