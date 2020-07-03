BuckeyeGrove - J.T. Barrett is the Big Ten's All-Decade QB

Is there any quarterback who played in the Big Ten in the past 10 years with a collegiate resume as decorated as J.T. Barrett?

Not according to the conference's All-Decade team voting panel, which named Barrett its QB of the 2010s on Friday.

The Wichita Falls, Texas, native set 39 Ohio State and Big Ten records from a career that spanned 2013 through '17, including passing touchdowns, touchdowns responsible for, total offense and career wins.

Barrett became the first three-time captain in program history, but before that, he was slated to back up two-time defending Big Ten Player of the Year Braxton Miller heading into the 2014 season. But injury derailed Miller's year, and Barrett stepped up to have a record-setting year under center, accounting for 45 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.

A broken ankle in the Buckeyes' matchup with Michigan stopped Barrett from playing in Ohio State's postseason run to the national title, but he finished fifth in Heisman voting and earned Big Ten Quarterback of the Year honors, an award he would win two more times before the end of his career.

After splitting time with Cardale Jones in 2015, Barrett was back in as the full-time starter for the Buckeyes in 2016, beating Michigan for a third-straight year and returning to the College Football Playoff. Barrett is the only quarterback in Ohio State history to defeat the Wolverines four times as a starter.

Barrett broke his own total touchdowns record in 2017, throwing for 35 TDs and running for 12 more. To this day, Barrett has thrown 47 more career touchdowns than the next-best Buckeye, and passed for nearly 2,000 more yards. In the total touchdown department, Barrett's 147 are 59 more than Braxton Miller, who has the next most in program history.

Barrett's final two games as a Buckeye included a Big Ten Championship win against Wisconsin and a victory in the Cotton Bowl over USC, fitting for a player who has won more games as Ohio State's starting quarterback than any other.