COLUMBUS, Ohio - For the third season in a row, J.K. Dobbins was able to reach 1,000-yards rushing when he scampered for a four-yard carry against Wisconsin.

Dobbins came into the game with 947 rushing yards, and he was able to eclipse 1,000 yards early in the third quarter. Being only the eighth game of the season for the Buckeyes, this is the fastest Dobbins has reached 1,000 rushing yards.