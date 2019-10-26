News More News

J.K. Dobbins surpasses 1,000 rushing yards for third time

J.K. Dobbins came into the Wisconsin matchup only 53 yards shy of 1,000 yards.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - For the third season in a row, J.K. Dobbins was able to reach 1,000-yards rushing when he scampered for a four-yard carry against Wisconsin.

Dobbins came into the game with 947 rushing yards, and he was able to eclipse 1,000 yards early in the third quarter. Being only the eighth game of the season for the Buckeyes, this is the fastest Dobbins has reached 1,000 rushing yards.

Dobbins became the first Ohio State running back to rush for 1,000 yards in his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons.

In 2017 and 2018, Dobbins would finish with 1,403 yards and 1,053 yards respectively. Dobbins came into the Wisconsin game averaging over 135 rushing yards a game.

