BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In his return to Indiana, J.K. Dobbins would set a career-high in yards from scrimmage in a 51-10 drumming of the Hoosiers.

With each game, Dobbins is cementing himself as one of the great running backs to come through Ohio State, but before the 2017 season, he was just another unproven running back.

On Aug. 31, 2017, Dobbins would announce himself to the college football world in a Thursday night game at Indiana. The then freshman would accumulate 181 yards on 29 carries to help lift the Buckeyes to a 49-21 victory over the Hoosiers.

“This is where my career started, basically, so coming here is like a blessing, and every time I play here is like a big game,” Dobbins said. “I appreciate this place.”