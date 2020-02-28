INDIANAPOLIS - J.K. Dobbins will soon find himself in the NFL, but that doesn't mean he will soon be forgotten at Ohio State.

The Buckeyes' second all-time leading rusher and single-season rushing leader had a dominating career, but with how fast the process has moved since he walked off the field after the loss to Clemson, Dobbins hasn't even had time to think about his impact.

"So I haven't had the time to sit down and think about it, but you know, a lot of guys will mention like how I ran for more yards than Ezekiel Elliott and Eddie George and Archie Griffin in one season," Dobbins said. "It's pretty surreal. It's definitely amazing thing. I'm very, very blessed. I just haven't had time to sit down and think about it."