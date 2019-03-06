COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Sophomore running back J.K. Dobbins feels as if he regressed last season.

The Texas product averaged 2.6 less yards per carry, gaining 350 fewer yards in 2018 on 36 extra attempts than in 2017.

"Not gonna make any excuses, it was me," Dobbins said. "I digressed last year. I didn't have the year that I needed to have, I put that on myself."

Last season he split time with redshirt junior Mike Weber.

Weber declared for the NFL draft following 2018, which leaves Dobbins a clear path to become what he was in 2017 -- the featured running back in Ohio State's offense.