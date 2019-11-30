ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Going into the second half, Michigan's defense had a chance to force Ohio State off the field to get back into the game. Down 12, a stop and ensuing score could make it a one possession game, and after kicking a field goal before half time, the Wolverines were riding whatever little momentum they can muster nowadays in the final week of November.

J.K. Dobbins had a different idea of how he wanted the drive to go and decided to take the Buckeyes 65 yards down the field to the Michigan 10-yard line via a 41-yard rush, a 21-yard pass from Justin Fields and another three-yard rush.

Fields found K.J. Hill in the end zone just a couple plays later to give Ohio State a 35-16 lead, and while it wasn't clear at the time given the back and forth nature of the game, this would be the backbreaking drive that would put things out of reach for the Wolverines.

The 41-yard rush was Dobbins' longest of the day, bit it was the continual grinding away of Michigan's highly-ranked rushing defense to the tune of 211 yards on 31 carries that helped Ohio State towards their 56-27 win.

Against a strong Michigan rushing defense, this career-high performance from Dobbins may not have been expected, but Ryan Day said he saw signs all week that Dobbins was looking to do something big.

"He had a little different look in his eye today," Day said. "I know he was sick to his stomach about the fumble last week and he wore that on his sleeve all week and practiced well, but he just had a look in his eye today that he was not going to be denied...but J.K. ran hard."