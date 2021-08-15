It's officially official: Quinn Ewers is enrolled at Ohio State

What was once a thought that had not crossed most people’s minds has now become a reality: Quinn Ewers has reclassified and is now officially enrolled at The Ohio State University, per an Ohio State spokesperson.

You do not have to check the calendar to make sure the year is 2022 as Ewers, a five-star quarterback out of Texas, will don the Scarlet and Gray for the Buckeyes in their upcoming season.

The possibility of Ewers forgoing his senior campaign to get a head start to his career in Columbus first popped up in a report by Pete Thamel on July 28. Getting an early start in college and being able to learn the playbook were motivating factors, but so was the opportunity to capitalize on his Name, Image and Likeness, something Ewers could not do because of Texas’ University Interscholastic League’s rules.

Then, on Aug. 2, Ewers officially announced on Twitter that he would indeed be reclassifying and enrolling at Ohio State this month. Ewers, who stated his preference would have been to stay at Southlake Carroll for one final run at a state title, said the following his announcement.

“This is not just a financial decision; this is about what is best for my football career,” Ewers wrote. “At 18, and with one final class about to be completed to earn my high school degree, I feel it’s time to get the jump on my college career that is available to me. I am eager to start learning from Coach Day and the rest of the coaching staff.”