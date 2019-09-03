COLUMBUS, Ohio – Going into week one there was all sorts of curious fascination with how quarterback Justin Fields will look in his first week of action. Now everyone wants to know how he will respond from week one to week two as the Buckeyes faces a more formidable defense with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

For the good of being responsible for five touchdowns, leading the team to touchdowns on the first four drives and a good combination of the run/pass game, there is still a lot more for the sophomore quarterback to get up to speed with.

“As far as Saturday, I think I did a pretty good job in terms of staying in the pocket,” Fields said. “Of course, there's always some plays where you think you could have done that.”