News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 15:26:48 -0500') }} football Edit

It is all a learning process for Justin Fields as he continues to mature

Ixypbmojnyhbhfgs2wcr
Justin Fields ran for 61 yards to go with 234 yards passing (Associated Press)
Kevin Noon • BuckeyeGrove
@kevin_noon
Publisher

Justin Fields learned a lot of lessons in his first career start with the Buckeyes and now going into week two, it will be important to learn as the challenge will get tougher with Cincinnati visiting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Going into week one there was all sorts of curious fascination with how quarterback Justin Fields will look in his first week of action. Now everyone wants to know how he will respond from week one to week two as the Buckeyes faces a more formidable defense with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

For the good of being responsible for five touchdowns, leading the team to touchdowns on the first four drives and a good combination of the run/pass game, there is still a lot more for the sophomore quarterback to get up to speed with.

“As far as Saturday, I think I did a pretty good job in terms of staying in the pocket,” Fields said. “Of course, there's always some plays where you think you could have done that.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}