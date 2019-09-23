According to multiple sources, Ohio State defensive back Isaiah Pryor has entered the transfer portal. The third-year safety prospect started a handful of games in 2018 as a sophomore for the Buckeyes but with a revamped defensive coaching staff and new scheme, Pryor had slipped into a backup role with the Buckeyes behind Jordan Fuller at free safety and fighting for time with second-year safety Josh Proctor.

UPDATE: (3:35 PM)

"This was not an easy decision," said Richard Pryor, father of Isaiah. "Isaiah really loved his time at Ohio State and is very close with his teammates. We also grew to love Columbus and the University and enjoyed our time on the parents board."

"Isaiah will graduate in December and we'll keep an open mind and just see who reaches out and what the interest will be," Pryor continued. "We had a great conversation about this with Ryan Day. He has treated Isaiah very well and he is a family man that we will maintain a relationship with moving forward.

Pryor signed with the Buckeyes in the 2017 class out of IMG Academy (Fla.), he is a native of Lawrenceville (Ga.).







