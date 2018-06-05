COLUMBUS, Ohio – Everyone is well aware that the Buckeyes will have a potent one-two punch with Mike Weber and J.K. Dobbins in 2018 at the running back position. Dobbins came to Ohio State with all of the promise in the world, but it was unknown how quickly he would be able to make an impact with a returning 1,000-yard rusher returning in Weber.

But an injury that was never truly disclosed in terms of its severity would keep Weber out for the season opener against Indiana and Dobbins would make the most out of it with a 29 carry, 181-yard game against the Hoosiers in Ohio State's 49-21 win.

Weber never really was able to find his gear much before the game against Michigan State where he had nine carries for 162-yards and two scores in a rout of the Spartans. But before that, Weber only broke the 75-yard mark once, against Nebraska on 18 carries.

Now Dobbins goes into his second year as a focal point of the Ohio State offense and there is plenty of reason to not be afraid of any sort of 'sophomore slump' from Dobbins. Not that Weber's troubles last year could be associated with any sort of slump (2017 actually was Weber's third-year in the program after starting with a redshirt season), missing two of the first four games and having only 17 total carries over the five games of August and September.

The jump from year one to two (in terms of playing time) always is a big one for players and running backs coach Tony Alford is high on what Dobbins may be able to do this upcoming season. He saw his sophomore back make some big strides over spring ball.

"He improved some in his pass pro – not where we want him yet," Alford said after spring ball concluded. "I would probably say his knowledge of the game (is where he made the biggest strides)."