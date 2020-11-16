COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Quarterback production in the Big Ten looks a bit different this season than it has in the past, and even when compared to last year.

Entering this past weekend, the top six quarterbacks in passing yardage had each thrown for more yards than last year’s starter at their respective programs in the first three Big Ten contests of 2019.

That list includes Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland and Indiana, and the Hoosiers are the only team of the bunch to have completed more passes from its starter(s) in the opening three conference games last season than it has in 2020.

The uptick in quarterbacking numbers is not something that has flown over the head of Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

“It’s just different, and this year’s different and I think the passing game has really improved across the conference, and that’s a good thing though,” Day said Tuesday. “I don’t know what it means in terms of nationally or anything like that, but I just know that they’ve been upgraded at quarterback and receiver throughout the conference, and that’s a good thing though.”