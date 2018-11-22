COLUMBUS, Ohio – Despite the fact that Dwayne Haskins is a first-year starter, he will be the more experienced quarterback in terms of playing in ‘The Game’ than his counterpart, Shea Patterson.

Yes, Patterson has started 21 games, 11 of them at Michigan and 10 at his previous stop of Ole Miss, but he has never played in the Ohio State/Michigan game. He has played in the ‘Egg Bowl’, the annual rivalry game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. His numbers were good in the one game he played, 27-48 for 320 yards and two touchdowns, but his team came up on the short end of the final score.

Haskins has not started in an Ohio State vs. Michigan game yet, but everyone remembers how he came off the bench when J.T. Barrett was knocked out of the game and led Ohio State to a 31-20 win in Ann Arbor (Mich.) and sent the Buckeyes to the Big Ten Championship Game.

During Michigan’s current six-game losing streak to the Buckeyes, John O’Korn, Wilton Speight, Jake Rudock and Devin Gardner all have tried to lead the Wolverines past the Buckeyes and none of them have found success. Gardner almost got them there in 2013 when a two-point conversion was picked off by Tyvis Powell and spoiled a 451-yard passing day for the three-time starter in ‘The Game’.