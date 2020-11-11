BuckeyeGrove - Is OSU's run game lacking? Ryan Day doesn't think so

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– The Ohio State rushing attack got off to a slow start in the Buckeyes’ season opener, took a step forward the next week against Penn State, but seemed to regress slightly in Saturday’s meeting with Rutgers. Ohio State ran for 200 or more yards in each of those games, but that number doesn’t necessarily tell the whole story, as the ease with which the Buckeyes got production on a carry by carry basis a season ago hasn’t transferred over as smoothly into 2020. For head coach Ryan Day though, the numbers Ohio State has been putting up in the run game are satisfactory, he said Tuesday. “I don’t know, I mean to run for more than 200 yards, I don’t know how much more we need to rush than that,” Day said. “Two-hundred yards rushing is a pretty good day.”

The Buckeyes may have run for 203 yards against Rutgers, but 38 of those came on a fake punt rush by redshirt freshman Steele Chambers, and another 36 came on a late fourth quarter rush with the game’s result well in hand. If 200 yards seems like a good square number, consider this; the 2019 Ohio State offense only ran for less than Saturday’s figure on two occasions; the Big Ten Championship Game and the Fiesta Bowl. Ohio State’s 208.7 rushing yards per game may be good for third-best in the Big Ten, but it’s nearly 60 yards fewer than what the Buckeyes averaged last season. In fact, dating back to 2010, Ohio State has only averaged less rushing yards for a season than it currently is during two years; 2011 and 2018.

Lowest OSU rushing avg. in past 10 years Year YPG YPC Team record 2020 208.7 4.8 3-0 2011 191.2 4.4 6-7 2018 177.0 4.3 13-1

The 2011 Buckeyes suffered the most defeats in the history of the program, but in 2018, Ohio State compensated for the dip in rushing production with the most prolific pass attack ever seen in Columbus. Something similar is taking place with quarterback Justin Fields in his second year at the helm, but the Buckeyes have bolstered the passing game without throwing the ball any more than they did a season ago. Actually, Ohio State is throwing the ball less, with an average of 27.7 pass attempts compared to 28.9 in 2019. The difference? Fields’ efficiency. The Heisman contender is completing nearly 87 percent of his passes, which in turn has boosted the average Buckeye pass production by 40 yards per game. With a general uptick in quarterback play across the board in the Big Ten so far this year though, Day has speculated that the unconventional preseason may not have allowed teams to establish the physicality required for an effective run game at this early stage in the season. Combine that with the fact that both redshirt sophomore running back Master Teague and Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon spent time rehabbing from injuries over the offseason, and it may just take more time for the run game to become more proficient.

Teague vs. Sermon production Player Attempts Yards TDs Teague 47 211 4 Sermon 36 172 0