Is Julian Fleming next in line in Ohio State's wide receiver room?

All throughout the offseason, we at Scarlet and Gray Report will start the day by answering a question related to Ohio State football, whether it has to do with the team in 2022, recruiting or looking back at past teams and players.

Julian Fleming really hasn’t been able to catch a break.

During spring practices heading into 2021, it was his shoulder, working his way back after an offseason surgery, one that he had come back from at the start of camp, building back his range of motion and getting cleared to practice and play.

And three games into the 2021 season, it was a hamstring injury, one that sidelined him for the next four games, forcing him to miss games where he could have gotten increased looks.

He came back, bringing in two catches for 22 yards on the road against Nebraska, bringing in his first career touchdown against Michigan State and bringing in a career-high five catches for 35 yards against Utah in the Rose Bowl.

But to Fleming, especially with the space open now to take one of Ohio State’s top receiver spots, with both Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson off to the NFL, he still feels like he has a lot more to prove in a Buckeye uniform.

“I feel like this year has been a really big step for me,” Fleming said Nov. 10. “Just with last year and the shortened year and the shortened amount of practice and camp time, I feel like this year has been a big step and I’m feeling like I’m improving each and every week.”

Starting as what he now describes as just an athlete — just a regular, raw talent that wasn’t very polished — Fleming said the past one-and-a-half-to-two years has been vital to him growing into the receiver he knew he could be.

It’s potential wide receiver coach Brian Hartline has seen from day one.

Fleming, a five-star recruit, was the No. 14 player in the 2020 class, the No. 1 receiver in the class and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Pennsylvania.

That potential hasn’t left. It was something Hartline saw in the sophomore during fall camp, shocked by some of the plays he made.

“Everyone looks around at each other like, ‘Did everyone see that?’” Hartline recalled Nov. 2.

But as injuries limited his production in 2021, Fleming said he’s had to learn from those receivers around him, the receivers like Olave and Wilson, who were off to the NFL, and receivers like sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had the third spot in the rotation, one Fleming wanted.

He had to learn to be patient, to be what he called a “route technician” and operate like a pro, just like those three receivers do.

Fleming remembers watching Olave , Wilson and Smith-Njigba. He remembers watching former Ohio State receiver Terry McLaurin, seeing how he moved his body, what he did on the field, taking that into his own game during film study.

But now, the upcoming junior feels it's his turn.

“Confidence, I want to say it’s genetic, but it’s not really genetic. It’s kind of a mindset,” Fleming said. “I like to keep my same mindset through the ups and downs. I’m always going to keep my confidence. I never want to trickle over into that cocky stage, but I’m always going to have confidence in myself and things I can accomplish.

“I like to resort back to saying I know who I am and I know what I can do as a player and as a person. Just continuing to stay focused, stay humble and continue to grow.”

His goals haven’t changed.

After 19 catches for 160 yards over his first two years with the Buckeyes, Fleming still sees himself as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, following in the footsteps of likely Olave and Wilson, who will be the first wide receivers drafted in the first round since Ted Ginn Jr. in 2007. He wants to be in the running for the Biletnikoff Trophy, given to the best receiver in the country.

Fleming still feels the sky’s the limit, even with the setbacks he’s suffered.

All he wants is a chance to reach that ceiling, one he will likely have a chance to get in 2022.

“I just want to be great,” he said.