Is Cade Stover back as an Ohio State tight end for good?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cade Stover was different after the Rose Bowl.

Switching to linebacker was what Ohio State needed at the time, just needing more bodies in the middle of its defense, and the former four-star outside linebacker-turned-tight end was the perfect fit.

But to Stover, it awakened something in him. He said he had the chance to play with all of his emotions, tearing his heart out and playing the way he wanted to.

“No, I don’t think I will ever let this feeling go,” Stover said after the game.

It’s where he started spring practice, working with new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and his linebackers room, searching for that same feeling through the first two weeks.

But Tuesday, Stover was back at tight end, donning the red jersey with the white number eight, taking part in hand off drills and quick passing drills with the rest of the offense.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said he and Stover have had constant conversations since the Rose Bowl trying to find what position works best for the redshirt sophomore moving forward, always giving the players a choice as to where they best fit.

It was Stover’s decision, something for him to own.

“And I think he saw, moving forward, he’s got a huge ceiling at tight end,” Day said. “I think when you look at the work he’s put into the past year and his skillset, he’s got a chance to be a really good tight end.”

But it’s not the same Stover that donned that red offensive jersey Tuesday morning, returning to the position that he had worked with for the past year. Day saw a player with new life, a player who wanted to play with an edge.

It’s a mentality, the head coach said, he sees Stover bringing to the tight end position with his strength and power, adding in athleticism and ball skills along with his size, pushing 260 pounds.