At first glance, several metrics by which to judge Todd Fitch’s 2020 Vanderbilt offense appear unimpressive, to put it mildly.

The Commodores went 0-9 and scored seven points or less in three of those contests last season, ending the year with a scoring offense that ranked No. 125 out of 127 teams in the FBS.

But those numbers don’t tell the full story for Fitch, who spent his first and last year at the program as Vanderbilt’s offensive coordinator, and served as interim head coach for the season’s final game before joining the Ohio State staff as an offensive analyst.

In fact, VandySports publisher Chris Lee told BuckeyeGrove that under Fitch, the Vanderbilt offense might even have overachieved for a stretch of time, as difficult as that may be to believe.

“The thought was that they were gonna be, probably, historically bad under the circumstances,” Lee said. “And yet you look up in the middle of the season and they’re moving the ball and doing things. I think just that alone was something.”

Fitch, who had spent the previous four seasons as the offensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech, inherited a group of quarterbacks that had never taken a snap at Vanderbilt, opting to start true freshman Ken Seals under center in 2020.