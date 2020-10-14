COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State’s Justin Fields said Tuesday he believes Buckeye head coach Ryan Day is the best quarterbacks coach in the country, but Day isn’t the member of the coaching staff that holds that job title.

Corey Dennis is in his first season at the helm of the Fields-led position room, replacing current Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, but he doesn’t necessarily command complete control given Day’s expertise.

A quarterback himself at the collegiate level once upon a time, Day has seen a fast ascension through the coaching ranks at all levels, but he’s not abandoning the specific skillset that helped him land bigger and better jobs so quickly.

“The one thing in that room is that Justin’s been here for a year, Gunnar [Hoak]’s been here for a year, so those guys, their learning level’s a little bit different than the two freshmen. So there are times that we’ll split up the work a little bit, just because they’re at different levels,” Day said.