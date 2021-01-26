BuckeyeGrove - Injury update: Sotos, Diallo out, Towns, Young limited in practice

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State men’s basketball got its starting point guard back from injury against Wisconsin on Saturday, but the Buckeyes are far from having a clean bill of health entering Wednesday’s matchup with Penn State.

Head coach Chris Holtmann said Tuesday that more than one Buckeye is “banged up” at present, although he said he wouldn’t get into specifics. Up until Sunday, Ohio State was scheduled to have a week off until a meeting with Michigan State, but Holtmann said the conference asked his program to reschedule a previously postponed game against the Nittany Lions to this Wednesday.

“You were initially thinking, ‘OK, let’s give those guys some recovery time or some medical attention.’ But obviously when the Big Ten asks us to change us, in this day and age, you need to do it,” Holtmann said.

Holtmann did reveal some injury details though, including that sophomore center Ibrahima Diallo is still out with an MCL injury, and Bucknell transfer guard Jimmy Sotos will miss Wednesday’s game with a lingering shoulder injury he suffered against Rutgers on Jan. 9.

The absence of Sotos is less consequential for Ohio State due to the return of redshirt senior guard CJ Walker, who missed the previous four games prior to Saturday with torn ligaments in his non-shooting hand.

Holtmann said Walker is still dealing with pain in his right hand from an injury suffered before the season even began, but that it shouldn’t necessarily stop him from playing unless Walker tells him otherwise.

“It’s always gonna be a pain tolerance. Could there be a situation where it’s bothering him or he gets hit and he has to play less, that will ultimately be his call,” Holtmann said. “It’s a pain tolerance thing for him from game to game, so I’ll really need to take my cues from him on how he’s feeling. I don’t think the torn ligaments –– I know they’re not completely healed, but he was anxious to get back.”

Redshirt junior forward Seth Towns and senior forward Kyle Young are two other Buckeyes that have been limited in practice due to injury, Holtmann said.

Towns continues to play on restricted minutes due to the knee ailments that cost him the past two seasons of college basketball at Harvard, and Young is dealing with lower body injuries that have sidelined him for periods of time in each of the past two seasons.

“The tough thing has been trying to –– as a coach –– figure out what they can and can’t do physically. In particular Seth more than Kyle,” Holtmann said.

The Buckeyes weren’t even sure Towns would play against Wisconsin this past Saturday, but not only did he take the court, he scored 10 points with eight coming in the first half alone.

Whether fully healthy or not, Ohio State will take the court on Wednesday all the same, as the Buckeyes host a Penn State team on a two-game win streak for a 7 p.m. tip-off at the Schottenstein Center.