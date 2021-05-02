BuckeyeGrove - Info on Stokes and his commitment, two-school race for Richard Young?

On Sunday, Ryan Day's program and Buckeye Nation had a chance to enjoy their first "Boom" since Feb. 28.

Earlier today, three-star safety target Kye Stokes became the 11th member of Ohio State's 2022 class. This comes less than a week after the Buckeyes dished out an to the Florida-based prospect.

In this edition of Skull Session, we provide some background information as to how this offer transpired and what led to his commitment. We also have some details on who Ohio State is getting in Stokes both on and off the football field.

Keep reading for an interesting tidbit on 2023 Rivals100 running back Richard Young, Tony Alford's work on the recruiting trail, and what we were told by a trio of South Florida targets this week.

