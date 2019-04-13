COLUMBUS, Ohio--With each passing spring game each year, there is a multitude of moving parts for any team. Some positions gain stronger, others grow weaker, but the constant is trying to replace reliability and experience with talented, but inexperienced players.

Although most will immediately look towards the quarterbacks, the position that fits the bill in finding roles with inexperienced players is the players who protect the quarterbacks and that's the offensive lineman.

The experienced departures off the offensive line from last year are Michael Jordan, Malcolm Pridgeon, Isaiah Prince, and Demetrius Knox. Each player's contribution that was seen last year will have to be matched or exceeded by the players fill into their spots and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is eager to see that process start to take shape.

Day said that with junior offensive tackle Thayer Munford continuing to be sidelined with an injury, it hurts the Buckeyes' possible cohesion when he returns, but in the meantime, it helps young guys get as many reps as possible moving forward into the offseason and into the preseason.

"Well I think that the offensive line, we have four guys to replace there," Day said. "They're probably the least experienced. So, I would say you know concern wise the O-line just because they haven't you know we lost four real guys there and Thayer didn't play in the spring so how is that all going to look when we get into the pre-season. We do have some guys coming in which is good with the cavalry coming, which is important."

For redshirt sophomore center Josh Myers, he was seen as the starting center regardless if Jordan returned for his senior year, but without a lot of veterans in the room, it's up to Myers to assume a leadership role a bit sooner than intended.

Myers said it isn't necessarily a bad thing to have no veterans in the room, it just puts the onus on the young players coming together as a whole and push each other to be better.

"To be honest, It'd probably be easier to slide into a veteran's room, but I like it the way it is," Myers said. "I like that it's a new group and we are going to have to find cohesiveness and get better. I like it."

A lot of players along the offensive line will be looking to prove themselves like the likes of redshirt freshman Nicholas Petit-Frere, redshirt sophomore Wyatt Davis and redshirt senior Josh Alabi, who both have looked like good and even great throughout spring practices while former five-star center Harry Miller and redshirt senior graduate transfer from Rutgers, Jonah Jackson look to get settled into the fold.

Myers said whether it be young, talented players or players that have been patiently waiting for their opportunity, they are all striving to step up in a time where the team and the coaching staff needs it to move forward into fall camp.

"I think there were a lot of question marks at the beginning of the spring, a lot of guys that had to prove themselves," Myers said. "I think, for the most part, the guys stepped up to the plate and accepted the challenge and had a good spring."

With Day saying that the offensive line was one of the most concerning aspects of the team moving forward, it gives pause as to know if the offensive line could be in trouble moving forward with the lack of experience.

Myers said that is not an issue with the amount of talent and motivation they have in recognizing the history and tradition that a program like Ohio State expects from its offensive line.

"There's a ton of motivation," Myers said. "The offensive line at Ohio State has a great tradition. A bunch of just great offensive lines year after year. Our motivation is to help uphold that standard and we don't want to be the group that doesn't uphold that standard, so we'll do what it takes to get it done."