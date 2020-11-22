BuckeyeGrove - Indiana Report Card: Defense

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The first matchup where both the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers were ranked within the top 10 of the Associated Press poll took place at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Weather looked like it would be a factor as it was an overcast and drizzly day at the stadium, but any idea that a slippery football would be a problem was tossed aside when this game was all said and done. Questions surrounding whether Ohio State could play two complete halves of defense loomed while the Indiana offense offered the Big Ten Conference's leading passer in Michael Penix Jr. We take a look at each unit of the Buckeyes defense and compare them to that of all of college football, with a C grade representing average.

Defensive line

The Buckeyes held the Hoosiers to -1 total rushing yards. (Ohio State Dept. of Athletics)

Kicking off the report card are the Buckeyes up front. Entering the ballgame the Hoosiers held a three-game streak of at least 109 rushing yards and at least 38 attempts. Suffice to say, both of those figures didn't come close to being reached on Saturday. Jonathon Cooper (DE), Haskell Garrett (DT), Tyreke Smith (DE) and Tommy Togiai (DT) earned starts this week while Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Jerron Cage, Tyler Friday, Zach Harrison, Antwuan Jackson and Taron Vincent all saw time at points. On the first drive of the game, Cooper was credited with a sack on a third-and-10 play that forced a punt. In the opening quarter, the Hoosiers were held to a loss of 17 yards on six carries and Harrison got a hand on a pass attempt. Penix Jr. picked up the pace in the second quarter, firing 147 yards through the air and wasn't sacked in addition to only getting tackled for a loss of one yard. “He has that quick release, getting it off. We could do a better job, I know we was still getting pressure on him even though he was still throwing it up and getting completed passes," Togiai said. "I think we could do a better job getting there faster." While Indiana was held to a total of -1 rushing yards throughout the game, Ohio State's pass-rush was particularly lacking. Penix Jr. was able to complete 51.7% of his second-half passes for 294 yards and was sacked just once, credited to Pete Werner. Cooper and Togiai recorded pass break-ups and the Hoosiers rushed for just five yards in the second half. In total, Indiana rushed just 16 times, but Garrett was the only defensive lineman with multiple tackles as the D-line as a whole had a difficult time pressuring Penix Jr. Grade: B-

Linebackers

Tuf Borland and Pete Werner combined for 11 tackles against Indiana. (Ohio State Dept. of Athletics)

One of the most consistent and experienced areas of the Buckeyes defense is the linebackers unit. Borland was the only Buckeye to record a sack last time out, and this week a different Ohio State linebacker was credited with such a play. Tuf Borland, Baron Browning, Justin Hilliard and Pete Werner were this week's starters while Dallas Gant, Cade Kacherski and Teradja Mitchell got in some game time. During the game's opening drive, the Buckeyes called a timeout just five seconds into the game due to what appeared to be a miscommunication between the linebackers and a player within the secondary. According to Browning, that issue may have been persistent throughout the game. “We just got to keep getting better. We got to look at the film and correct the errors," Browning said. "I feel like a lot was just miscommunication or thinking somebody else had that certain part of the coverage." There were several shining moments, however. With 7:41 left in the second quarter, Penix Jr. threw a pass on third and three intended for wide receiver Ty Fryfogle. Standing in the line of the pass was Borland, forcing the pass to go incomplete and the Hoosiers punted on the next play. On the next Hoosiers drive, the Buckeyes were backed on their own 13-yard line. Browning broke into the pocket, forcing and recovering a fumble that allowed Ohio State to take possession and score a touchdown on the ensuing drive. Indiana went 4-13 on third downs, including a 1-7 mark in the first half when the Hoosiers were held to just seven points. Out of the Hoosiers' 27 pass completions, just eight of which went for 10 yards or less. Browning and Werner each had eight tackles in a tie for the team lead, and Borland had a tackle for loss as the linebackers kept Indiana out of quick, short-field plays. Grade: B+



Secondary

Shaun Wade caught his first career pick six against Indiana on Saturday. (Ohio State Dept. of Athletics)

The Ohio State secondary has experienced a bit of a learning curve this season after losing three starters in the NFL draft this past spring. That, coupled with Indiana's heavy reliance on passing plays, made for an overmatched performance. Sevyn Banks, Shaun Wade and Marcus Williamson were the starters while Ronnie Hickman, Marcus Hooker, Xavier Johnson, Josh Proctor, Lathan Ransom and Ryan Watts rotated in the secondary. Ohio State allowed Indiana to pass for 491 yards, which marked the most it has allowed since 2000 when Purdue quarterback Drew Brees threw for 455 yards. Indiana only gained 50 yards through the air in the first quarter as Penix Jr. completed just five passes. But, the Hoosiers picked things up and recorded 147 passing yards as Penix Jr. went 7-8 in the second quarter, including a touchdown pass to Whop Philyor. In the second half, Indiana passed for 294 yards and threw for 12 first downs. Penix Jr. made sure to spread the ball around and threw to six different receivers, four of whom had at least 56 receiving yards. Ty Fryfogle was particularly a thorn in the Buckeyes' side as he had seven catches for 218 yards and three touchdowns. "Have to go back and really watch the film," Wade said. "They got great receivers over there, we have good DBs. At the end of the day, they made their plays, we made our plays, and that’s just how it goes.” All five of Indiana's touchdowns came through the air. Entering the game, Ohio State hadn't allowed opponents to score more than three receiving touchdowns, nor pass for a play longer than 37 yards. Over the course of the game, Indiana had 10 passing plays of 15 yards or more, including six that went for at least 25 yards and four of at least 51 yards. “We had a couple blown coverages," Wade said. "Sometimes they just make a play, that’s part of playing football. Receivers are going to make plays, DBs are going to make plays.” Hooker had an opportunity to seal the game on the final drive of the game as he dropped a potential interception. Banks was credited with three pass break-ups. Wade did snag his first-career pick six late in the third quarter. With 0:49 remaining, Wade picked off a Penix Jr. pass intended for Miles Marshall and took it 36 yards to the end zone. The outcome of the game very well could've been different had Wade not made the interception, with seven points being the difference in the final score. “The second half, it’s not just the secondary, it’s the whole defense and the whole offense," Wade said. "I feel like in the second half, I don’t know what it is, but we have to figure it out especially in big games with competition.” Grade: D

