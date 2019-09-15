BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In week three, the defense showed that it could travel. The Buckeyes rolled the Hoosiers 51-10 to open up Big Ten play. The defense continued the positive momentum established against Cincinnati, and the playmaking ability and toughness flashed the entire game. Let’s take a look at how each unit graded out in the second game of the year. The grades will compare the Buckeyes to the rest of college football, so a C grade is average, but a prestigious team like Ohio State has set a higher bar than being average.

Defensive Line

Chase Young is good. Opponents know that each game, but they still can’t find an answer for him. Young would be a force all day, racking up two sacks. His balance of speed and quickness allowed him to be disruptive all day, and he increased his season sack total to five sacks. The rest of the defensive line followed Young’s example as the group would combine for five sacks in the game. Along with Young’s two sacks, Tyler Friday, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Zach Harrison would each record a sack. The defensive line was able to dominate the line of scrimmage all day, and the Hoosiers were only able to generate 42 rushing yards on 31 carries. Indiana’s Stevie Scott III, who averaged 94.8 rushing yards a game last season, was held to only nine yards on six carries. Larry Johnson’s group showed, once again, that it has both the star power and depth to shut down and fluster any offense. With Jonathon Cooper getting closer to a return with each passing day, it seems like the front four is just scratching the surface.

Grade: A+

Linebackers

The linebackers impressed most the game, and if not for the breakdown on the double pass for a touchdown, they would have received an A- rating. The unit has been playing exceptionally well all season. Malik Harrison, who had been the best linebacker on the field the first two weeks, had another solid performance. He would make four tackles and 1.5 tackles-for-loss. The best linebacker against Indiana was not Harrison, however. Instead, it was the play of Pete Werner that stole the show. Werner made two tackles-for-loss, one of which was to force a punt after tackle on third and one. He would finish the game with five tackles, all of which were solo tackles. The group was unable to force a turnover this week, but the tackling was still solid. The group continues to be one of the most improved groups for the 2019 Buckeyes, and there is enough of a sample size to safely say that the strong play will be the standard going forward.

Grade: B+

Secondary

Damon Arnette intercepted a ball for a touchdown to go along with two pass breakups. (Scott Stuart)

For the first time this season, the defense scored a touchdown. It came in dramatic fashion by way of a 96-yard interception return from Damon Arnette, who jumped the pass perfectly. Although this will be the highlight play for Arnette, he already had put together a great game before the score. Arnette would be responsible for two pass breakups, including one in the end zone to prevent an Indiana touchdown in the first quarter. He would also finish with two solo tackles on the day. The secondary excelled all game in pass coverage. As a unit, the defensive backs would tally seven pass breakups on the day. Josh Proctor, who played with the backups, had a great opportunity to record the second pick of the day, but he was unable to bring it in. Proctor would finish with two pass breakups. Jordan Fuller finished the game with five solo tackles, and he was able to show his range the entire game. Fuller has showed off his ability to close space quickly and make tackles throughout the season, and his play is a microcosm for the new defensive mindset of the 2019 Buckeyes. The secondary continues to improve under Jeff Hafley, and like the rest of the defense, this group is just beginning to realize its true potential.

Grade: A

Overall

The defense is back. The play seems to take a step in the right direction each week, and the group continues to play with a hunger that should be scary for opposing offenses. Outside of a being fooled on a trick play, the defense was in the right place on every play. The performance against Indiana was nothing short of impressive, and although the defense has not been tested with an elite offense, it is apparent that the defense possesses both the talent and the discipline to perform at a high level when faced with a top-flight opponent.

Grade: A-