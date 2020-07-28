Over the past several days, Ohio State's coaching staff has decided to extend early offers to nearly a handful of members of the Class of 2023.

Ryan Day and company kicked things off by giving the nod to offensive lineman prospects Clay Wedin and T.J. Shanahan this past Thursday and, just yesterday, offered Aidan Leigh, brother of elite OL target Tristan Leigh.

Another incoming sophomore who received the green light from the Buckeyes on Monday was Joenel Aguero.

Aguero, a product of Lynn, Massachusetts, spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his reaction to yet another Power 5 program dipping into his recruitment.

"It was a good feeling," Aguero said. "I was excited, especially getting an offer from there. It's a big school and a great program. It was good. One thing that catches my eye about them is that they send a lot of players to the league.