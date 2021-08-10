Although there have been no commitments following the most recent quiet period, the last week of July allowed Ohio State to welcome some of the nation’s top high school prospects on campus.

Their BBQ on July 29 was the highlight of the final week of last month, but the Buckeyes also played host to a few recruits in the days leading up to the event. One of those players was Moussa Kane, an incoming junior who hails from Blairstown in New Jersey.

Kane broke down his first-ever unofficial visit to Ohio State with BuckeyeGrove, and detailed when an offer from the staff may arrive.

“What stood out to me the most were two things,” Kane said of his trip. “The first was how huge the campus was. I thought we were going around the city of Columbus, but my tour guide told me it was the campus and I was shocked. Also, how high tech the facility is.

“They spend so much money trying to make their players the best that they can be,” Kane added. “When I went there, it’s not shocking to see why Ohio State is always so good after seeing the facility.”