BuckeyeGrove - Incoming Buckeyes face uphill battle

Young talent is not a new commodity to Ohio State football. A year after freshmen like receiver Garrett Wilson and defensive end Zach Harrison made major impacts from the jump, the Buckeyes bring in the No. 5 class in the country in 2020.

With the level of talent in this year’s class, Ryan Day would normally be inheriting another group of ready-to-play freshmen.

Of course, everything changed in March when the pandemic slammed its brakes on productivity.



The freshmen have been able to partake in very few practice situations so far, putting them far behind the typical development that takes course over the first few months of a collegiate career.

All of this has put them into a game of catch-up from day one of preseason camp. Making the jump from high school to college is hard for any player, let alone one in the midst of a countrywide shutdown.

“It has been hard because it has been so many meetings, if you think about all the meetings leading up to spring practice, and then we only had three practices,” Day said. “Then there was just months upon months of meeting and meeting and meeting and watching film.”

C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller, Ohio State’s pair of top-50 incoming quarterbacks, have the toughest adjustment to make. Both arrive in Columbus expecting to be under Justin Fields and Gunnar Hoak on the depth chart, but one of the pair will likely take over as Ohio State's QB of the future when Fields’ run in Columbus comes to an end.

“There’s nothing you can do to replace experience of seven-on-seven and then of practice reps, and certainly game reps,” Day said of his two young quarterbacks. “That’s just been the thing that we’ve been pushing really hard in the meetings, and talking things through, but these guys have to get reps. And so now it’s great to get out to practice and see those guys and learn and keep building as they get those reps under their belt.”

The Buckeyes also bring in a pair of five-star receivers, Julian Fleming and Jaxson Smith-Njigba. With the rolling system Day used his first year in charge, young receivers have the best chance of all skill groups to see playing time early.



Day still stressed the importance of acclimating as quick as possible.

“Missing the spring certainly hurt. Those are a lot of reps under their belts that they did not get, so it’s similar to the quarterbacks. The good news is they’re all very talented,” Day said of his freshman wideouts. “So that’s where the next few weeks are critical to get those guys up to speed in terms of their experience.”