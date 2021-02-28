BuckeyeGrove - In top 10 rematch, Ohio State, Iowa vie for third-place standing in Big Ten

Not only is Sunday’s Ohio State-Iowa matchup a top 10 rematch of a tightly contested four-point result back in early February, but the winner will also enter the final week of regular season play as the sole owner of third place in the Big Ten standings.

Both coming off of losses, the No. 4 Buckeyes (18-6, 12-6 Big Ten) and No. 9 Hawkeyes (17-7, 11-6) will each try to stop the bleeding and regain momentum heading into the last few games before the postseason, but neither are in for an easy task at the Schottenstein Center.

Ohio State claimed a road win in the first meeting behind a well-balanced offensive attack, handing Iowa its third loss in a stretch of four defeats in five games.

After getting swept in the season series with Indiana three days later, head coach Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes found their groove again, ripping off double-digit wins against then-No. 25 Rutgers and then-No. 21 Wisconsin –– with a 30-point demolition of MSU sandwiched in between –– as part of a four-game win streak that helped put Iowa back in the top 10.

That streak was halted in emphatic fashion on Thursday though, as No. 3-ranked Michigan put it on Iowa to the tune of a 79-57 blowout, which served as the Hawkeyes’ lowest-scoring game of the season.

Star Hawkeye center Luka Garza shot just 6-of-19 in the game, while Michigan cruised to its sixth-straight win.

The Wolverines stopped Ohio State’s seven-game run just four days prior, although the 92-87 affair was a much more competitive one. But the Buckeyes failed to get back on track against Michigan State on Thursday, losing another close game 71-67.

That loss marked the first time all season Ohio State has lost two games in a row, and one particular personnel concern could be an important factor in how the Buckeyes’ second matchup with the Hawkeyes plays out.

Senior forward Kyle Young, who suffered a concussion late against Michigan, missed the Buckeyes’ last game against the Spartans on Thursday, and head coach Chris Holtmann didn’t give a conclusive answer on his status for Sunday’s contest following the loss.

Young’s defense on Garza on Feb. 4 helped limit the 6-foot-11 scoring machine to just five points in the second half as the Buckeyes pulled out the win.

Even with Young on the floor against Michigan, Wolverine center Hunter Dickinson was too much for the Buckeyes down low, and Ohio State has been outrebounded in each of its past two performances.

Limiting Garza would be tough enough for any team in a second go-around, but the nation’s second-leading scorer has actually faced some relative struggles since playing the Buckeyes the first time.