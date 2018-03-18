BOISE, Idaho – For a season where few had any expectations for the Ohio State basketball team, the disappointment is still very real after a gut-wrenching 90-84 loss to Gonzaga with a ticket to the Sweet Sixteen on the line. There will be plenty to dissect as Ohio State's inability to get a shot to go down to start the game will be looked at from every angle. If Ohio State starts off the game slightly better, is there a different outcome? Nobody will ever know but the game got off to about as poor of a start as imaginable for a team playing in the NCAA Tournament.

With the low points, there were high points as well. Kam Williams had 19 points in his final game as a Buckeye while Keita Bates-Diop had 28 in what could be his final game in the Scarlet and Gray. He has a big NBA decision to make but don't look for that to be an immediate decision with no pressure in terms of the declaration timeline for him at this point.

The Buckeyes took an 11-point halftime deficit and turned it into a five-point lead with six minutes to go. The partisan crowd at Taco Bell Arena even grew silent as Ohio State fans celebrated what was shaping up to be yet another comeback win for the Buckeyes. It was not meant to be however. Chris Holtmann did not have to really address what was at stake or what needed to happen in the halftime locker room. His team already knew what they had to do.

"At this point, he really does not have to say much," Jae'Sean Tate said after his final collegiate game. "As competitors, as a team, we know what we have to do. We have been in road environments like this one tonight, just playing in the Big Ten. We knew what it was going to take. It was going to take just another 20 minutes and that is what we tried to do."

Ohio State outscored Gonzaga 51-46 in the second half but it just was not enough when the final tally was taken. And this now marks the end of a roller-coaster of a first season for Holtmann with the Buckeyes.

It also marks the end of the collegiate career of Andrew Dakich, a graduate transfer from Michigan. Something that almost seemed unthinkable when it was announced. Dakich not only fit in with the Ohio State roster, he became a leader on the court and off to his teammates.