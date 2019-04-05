COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes are less than 10 days away from the annual spring game and the spring practice period is starting to draw to a close. The team has been working hard under first-year head coach Ryan Day to make the transition from last year and on to a new era Ohio State football.

There were plenty of players who were either limited during Ohio State's practice or held out as veterans. That means that several younger players had the chance to shine and make a name for themselves under the watchful eyes of the coaches.

Friday also saw a fight between Damon Arnette and Jaylen Harris as the two exchanged blows and many heated words. It is just part of high-intensity practice and the pair hugged it out after a few minutes.

Justin Fields put on a show as Matthew Baldwin is still hot on his heels for the starting QB spot. Day is not ready to name either the starter at this point and says that both are close in terms of completion percentage.

The offensive line saw some shakeup with Wyatt Davis being held out due to illness, joining Thayer Munford's absence from the spring. That gave several players, including Gavin Cupp, a chance to move up and play with the 1's. We talk about who was on the first and second team lines.

All that and more in our practice updates from Friday. Also check out videos from Greg Mattison and Ryan Day after practice as they spoke about the progress of the team.