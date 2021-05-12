INDIANAPOLIS – Understandably so, a lot of the focus for the month of June has gone toward the 2022 prospects that will be on Ohio State’s campus in the coming weeks.

Following the conclusion of the dead period, a flurry of junior targets are slated to take their official visits to the school. This will soak up the attention of Mark Pantoni, Ryan Day and the rest of the staff, but some important underclassmen targets will also be in Columbus in June.

That group features in-state offensive lineman Joshua Padilla, who told BuckeyeGrove on Sunday that a trio of coaches are showing him he’s a priority.

“I’ve been keeping in real close contact with Coach Wilson, Coach Stud and Coach Kennedy,” Padilla told Kevin Noon at the Rivals Camp Series event in Indianapolis. “I’ve been talking with them a lot. I should have a phone call with Coach Wilson today, sometime… so yeah, I’ve been keeping in touch with him a lot.”