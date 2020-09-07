Hubert Heights, Ohio, junior prospect Aamil Wagner is in possession of a half-dozen offers from Big Ten programs, including Michigan State, Penn State and Nebraska.

Even with him being a top-25 offensive tackle and someone who is sought after by numerous programs across the country, Wagner is still awaiting an offer from the in-state Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes did not dip into his recruitment last week, but a trio of staff members reached out to him on Sept. 1. Led by Greg Studrawa, Kennedy Cook and Tim Hinton, Wagner was able to start up the process of manufacturing relationships with each coach.

“It was mainly talking about recruiting me and everything,” Wagner told BuckeyeGrove. “They’re excited about building the relationship more and seeing how things go. I talked to multiple coaches the first day. I talked to the o-line coach… we didn’t talk too much about skill set in particular. We talked about how I was doing and checking up on me and everything.”