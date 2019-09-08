In-state RB Corey Kiner talks Ohio State visit, where Buckeyes stand
One of Ohio's best prospects, 2021 RB Corey Kiner, talks visit to Ohio State and where the Buckeyes stand in his recruitment.
Ohio has a tremendous collection of running backs in the 2021 recruiting class, and the best player out of the group may just be Roger Bacon star Corey Kiner.
The 5-foot-9, 209-pound back already holds nearly 15 scholarship offers, including the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, and Wisconsin, among others.
The Buckeyes were fortunate enough to host the talented back on Saturday for their 42-0 win over Cincinnati, and the junior playmaker enjoyed his time in The Horseshoe.
