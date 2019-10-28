In-state defensive lineman excited about Ohio State offer
The Ohio State Buckeyes offered a junior in-state defensive lineman on Monday morning
It's a bye week for Ohio State, and while that means it may be a little bit of a "lighter" workload for the players, that's certainly not the case for the coaching staff, who is hitting the road recruiting with the time saved from not having to prepare for an opponent this weekend.
One player the Buckeyes have been keeping their eye on throughout the season is Streetsboro (Oh.) 2021 defensive lineman Michael Hall. The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder was at OSU's big man camp this summer, and the staff has been tracking him throughout his junior season thus far.
Apparently, Hall has shown enough, as he landed an offer from Ohio State on Monday morning.
Extremely Blessed on receiving my 2nd BIG10 offer from The™️ University Of Ohio State...Go Bucks🌰🔴⚪️ @rawtalentsport1 @Rivalsfbcamps @Rivals @Mark__Porter @mgoul @247Sports @OhioStateFB @ryandaytime @StrBoroFootball @markpantoni pic.twitter.com/U68JsaF8PO— 𝑀𝒾𝒸𝒽𝒶𝑒𝓁 𝐻𝒶𝓁𝓁 𝒥𝓇. (@MichaelHallJr_) October 28, 2019
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news