It's a bye week for Ohio State, and while that means it may be a little bit of a "lighter" workload for the players, that's certainly not the case for the coaching staff, who is hitting the road recruiting with the time saved from not having to prepare for an opponent this weekend.

One player the Buckeyes have been keeping their eye on throughout the season is Streetsboro (Oh.) 2021 defensive lineman Michael Hall. The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder was at OSU's big man camp this summer, and the staff has been tracking him throughout his junior season thus far.

Apparently, Hall has shown enough, as he landed an offer from Ohio State on Monday morning.