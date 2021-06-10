In-state 2024 linebacker makes first of two camp visits

The Ohio State camps are not only for players drawing to the end of their recruitments, it is also a chance for young players to start to make a name for themselves and one player who fits that bill is linebacker Tofa Luani out of Milford (Ohio).

The class of 2024 star checks in at an already impressive 6-foot, 230-pounds with several years of high school left to go and is just starting to go through the camp circuits as schools start to become aware of the rising sophomore.

Wednesday’s camp will be the first of two Ohio State camps for Luani as he plans to come back next week as well, something that he had planned all along and to get a chance to work with Al Washington and the rest of the coaches with two different groups of players around him.

Overall the first camp experience at Ohio State was a success.

“It was pretty good,” Luani said. “I learned a lot of stuff today.”

Luani has already been playing varsity football as a freshman and has three years to go in high school and knows that there is so much more to learn to realize the best. What were some of the messages from Washington and the coaches on Wednesday afternoon?

“Just to leverage the ball and work on (my) footwork. (To be) patient where the ball will go,” Luani said.

Luani has lived in Ohio for the past four or five years but is originally from California and watched the UCLA Bruins at that point but now living in Ohio, is starting to watch the Buckeyes much more regularly.

“I like the style they play, offensive and defense,” Luani said.

Competition means everything to Luani and whether it is at the Ohio State camp or a camp at Cincinnati, it is going to be a full-go for the young player and going against older players is only going to help the young linebacker raise his game.

“I like it, I try and equal their competitiveness,” Luani said.

June 16th with be the next time that Luani will set foot on the Ohio State campus, don’t expect that to be the last time as he is a player that everyone should keep an eye on as the years pass, the class of 2024 will be on the clock before you know it.