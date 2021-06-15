In-state 2022 prospect Kaleb Johnson breaks down workout with the Buckeyes
Several 2022 prospects have worked out in front of Ohio State's football staff this month with the hope of landing an offer from the program.
Carter Smith, Landon Samson, Kenneth Grant and Ryan Baer have all showcased their skill sets in front of the coaches, with the Buckeyes dipping into Grant's recruitment on June 2.
The most recent rising senior to step foot on campus and lace up the cleats was Hamilton (Ohio) running back Kaleb Johnson.
Johnson, who worked with both Al Washington and Tony Alford on Tuesday, believes it is likely that he will be offered by the staff.
"They said they're probably going to throw the offer, so I'm waiting on that," Johnson told BuckeyeGrove's Griffin Strom and other media members. "About linebacker, they love me at linebacker. They love me at running back. I already feel at home here. Everybody came up to me and loves me. I like being around them.
