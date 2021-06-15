In-state 2022 prospect Kaleb Johnson breaks down workout with the Buckeyes

Several 2022 prospects have worked out in front of Ohio State's football staff this month with the hope of landing an offer from the program.

Carter Smith, Landon Samson, Kenneth Grant and Ryan Baer have all showcased their skill sets in front of the coaches, with the Buckeyes dipping into Grant's recruitment on June 2.

The most recent rising senior to step foot on campus and lace up the cleats was Hamilton (Ohio) running back Kaleb Johnson.