In-state 2022 OL recaps workout with Stud, amazed by Ohio State visit

On top of hosting over 50 official visitors this month, the Buckeyes are slated to welcome a flurry of prospects on campus for their six one-day camps.

Before kicking off their June camps, however, Greg Studrawa had an opportunity to watch one recruit go to work in person today.

Carter Smith, a 2022 offensive lineman out of Olentangy Liberty High School, conducted a private workout in front of Studrawa on Tuesday. Smith is not a new name for Studrawa and company as he's been in touch with the staff for a majority of the year.

After showcasing his skill set in front of Ohio State's o-line coach, Smith says the reception he received for his performance was positive.

"Based on what they told me afterwards, they were impressed with my lower body ability," Smith told BuckeyeGrove. "They were impressed with pretty much everything. They loved how I moved at such a high weight. I weighed in at 275. The fact that I was able to move how I did really said something.